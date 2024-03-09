Roth Mkm Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $153.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,943,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,400,830,000 after buying an additional 415,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

