Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $206.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $149.00.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

