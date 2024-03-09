Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.38.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.58. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,943,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,400,830,000 after purchasing an additional 415,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

