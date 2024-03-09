UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $174.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.58. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.