Bank of America Boosts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $15.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 970.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 496,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

