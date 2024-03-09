StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.43. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

