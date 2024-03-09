MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MeridianLink’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MLNK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

MLNK opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 298,686 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 16.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 127.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

