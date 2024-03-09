StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

