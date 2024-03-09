StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.66.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -33.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.