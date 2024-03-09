LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LIQT opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

