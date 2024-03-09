Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $713.57 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

