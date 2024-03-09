Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.78. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
