Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of AVGR opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

