Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
Shares of FORD opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.21.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
