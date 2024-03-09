Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of FORD opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

