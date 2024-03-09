Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Novan has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,412.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novan by 20.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

