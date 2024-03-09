Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $306.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $302.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $314.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,799,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.