Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Raised to $1.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $0.50 to $1.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $166.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.31% and a negative return on equity of 96.80%. The business had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 81.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

