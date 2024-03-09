Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) PT Raised to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWPX. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWPX

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 2.5 %

NWPX opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $335.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 67.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 131,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,118 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 23.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.