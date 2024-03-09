Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $105.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.29. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

