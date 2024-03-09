Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.53 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after buying an additional 213,763 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

