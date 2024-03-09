SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $76.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.57.

SEA stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SEA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,296 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,669,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

