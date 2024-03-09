Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT at $28.30

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

