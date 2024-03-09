Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several brokerages have commented on TBLA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of TBLA opened at $4.33 on Friday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $588,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,028,345 shares in the company, valued at $36,835,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $588,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,028,345 shares in the company, valued at $36,835,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,334.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Taboola.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 127.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

