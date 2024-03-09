G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of GIII opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

