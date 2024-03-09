Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLO. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $905.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.29. OLO has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.
