StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

NSPR opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.84. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,670,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,269,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in InspireMD by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 298,406 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in InspireMD in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

