StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Price Performance
NSPR opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.84. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.85.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
