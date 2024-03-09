Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 455,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 187,369 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

