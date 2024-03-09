Bank of America Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $28.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.28, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,517 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,360 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

