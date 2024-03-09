BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.