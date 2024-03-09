China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
