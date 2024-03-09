China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

