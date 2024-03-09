GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GTLB. Bank of America lowered their target price on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Trading Down 2.3 %

GTLB stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GitLab by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in GitLab by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GitLab by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after buying an additional 682,138 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.