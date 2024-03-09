DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $159.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,159. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 112.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

