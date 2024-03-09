Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.40.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LAD opened at $288.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 35.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.