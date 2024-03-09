Mizuho Raises CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $99.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.78.

CRSP opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,329,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

