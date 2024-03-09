ChargePoint’s (CHPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 124.81% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,733,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $35,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

