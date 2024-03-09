Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

IRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.