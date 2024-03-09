Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of $670.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

