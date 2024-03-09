NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NRG. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.71.

NRG opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

