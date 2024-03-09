PowerSchool’s (PWSC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE PWSC opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $138,222.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 202,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,473. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

