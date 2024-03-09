Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

SCM has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a sell rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SCM opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $313.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

