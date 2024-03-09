SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $51.00 at Mizuho

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of SM stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in SM Energy by 848.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after buying an additional 785,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SM Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SM Energy by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 89,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

