Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $302.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $314.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.86 and a 200-day moving average of $275.34.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.