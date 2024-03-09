Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -244.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,168,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

