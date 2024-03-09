UBS Group Trims Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Target Price to $8.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $813.16 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

