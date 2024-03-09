MaxCyte’s (MXCT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
