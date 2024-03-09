Insight Enterprises’ (NSIT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $211.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.96. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,682,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,034,000 after buying an additional 56,715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

