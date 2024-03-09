HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 price objective on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $308.26.

HCA stock opened at $325.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $328.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

