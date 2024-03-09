Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of CIFR opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 879.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

