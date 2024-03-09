Roth Mkm Raises Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Price Target to $24.00

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
HSDT stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $15.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $133,747.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helius Medical Technologies
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.