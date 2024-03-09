Brokerages Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Price Target at C$13.75

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.75.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.26 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
