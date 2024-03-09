Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$16.28

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIR.UN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.24. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.53 and a 1-year high of C$15.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

