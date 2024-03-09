Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$16.28

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.28.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIR.UN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
